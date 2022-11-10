AWW! Check out the special messages THESE people have for Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recently got over and Tushar Kalia came out as the winner. The season gained a lot of attraction and people enjoyed it a lot. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

It was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and hosted by Rohit Shetty. Spanning over twenty episodes, this season became the longest season since the series began.

The contestants have shared various glimpses from their time during the show. Rajiv Adatia recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video with special messages from Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha and Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik said that Rajiv is too funny and that he cares about everyone’s happiness. Nishant said that Rajiv is like a teddy bear, so good to hug. Sriti feels that no one stays unhappy when around Rajiv.

Rajiv himself can be seen saying that when you can laugh at yourself, you can live your life the right way.

He shared the video and wrote, “The day you learn to laugh at yourself and not take things seriously is the day you have won in life! Thank you buddies for your sweet words! @pratiksehajpal @nishantbhat85 @itisriti”.

Rajiv Adatia is a British model, businessman, and motivational speaker. In 2021, he participated in the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 15". He was born and brought up in London. He holds a degree in Performing Arts and Psychology from a university/institute in London.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.