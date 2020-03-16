KKK- Shocking! Nishant & Pratik Fight against fire and time in this dangerous stunt!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The show has always uped the stakes with every new season and the stunts and the stars only get bigger. Rohit Shetty has helmed the show for the most part and the show has also led to spin offs like 'the Khatra Khatra Khatra ' show hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who have come together to face their fears and become the ultimate 'khiladi'.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.This season is doing really well, with the stars completing the stunts and giving their all to face their fears.

In the newest promo released of the show, we see Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt go head to head and face their fears surrounded by fire.

The stunt looks deadly and very dangerous , we see the handsome hunks in a race aginst time and fire to save Kanika Mann.

Both Pratik and Nishant have to fight in this obstacle course like a race to free Kanika who is chained to a cage which is filling up with water, we see that Pratik has rushs and unlocks the code first.

This stunt is sure to blow everyone's minds and it will so much fun to see how it actually plays out.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are very well known for their bond and their stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi?

