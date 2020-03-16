Finally! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh breaks his silence on being a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI : After performing extraordinary stunts in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Faisal Shaikh is all set to impress the viewers through his dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, he expressed his desire to be a part of Salman Khan’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

On being asked about whether he will do more TV shows in the future, he said that he is lucky to get so much love on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Faisal tells the media that he is kicked for Jhalak and when he is asked about Bigg Boss 16, he says, "Inshallah wahan bhi chale jayenge..."...Does this mean that he is indeed confirmed for the show? Many portals have said that he is one of the confirmed contestants.

If he indeed comes on Bigg Boss 16, he will be one of the rare celebs to do three reality shows back-to-back. Given his organic fan base and entertaining personality, Faisal Shaikh should do well on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

The other confirmed names are apparently Munawar Faruqui, Vivian Dsena, Kanika Mann and maybe Mohit Malik. Bigg Boss 16 will start from mid-October. Let us see if Faisal Shaikh makes an entry as a Bigg Boss 16 wild card or has a complete three months journey.

Credit: BollywoodLife