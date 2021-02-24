Aww! Check out what Vivek Dahiya does as he misses Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today, it is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals, and fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

Now we came across a post where Vivek seems to be missing his lady love Divyanka. He made a special video for the actress.

In the video, Vivek in full Bollywood style is expressing how much he misses his wife.

He is seen dancing and acting on one of the most romantic Bollywood songs and captioned the video saying, "Miss you Divyanka."

The actress was overwhelmed by the video and commented, "Eh cutie, blushing."

Well, no doubt that Divyanka and Vivek set major couple goals, and fans love their pair and bestow them with a lot of love and care.

Well, on the work front, Vivek was seen in Siege 26/11, while Divyanka is on a break from work post Yeh Hai Mohabaatein going off-air.

