Aww! Dipika Kakar captures heartwarming moments of Shoaib Ibrahim with son Ruhaan

MUMBAI: The couple, who recently embraced parenthood, frequently shares glimpses of their precious moments with their little one, delighting their fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Dipika Kakar shared a short video where Shoaib Ibrahim is seen trying to put baby Ruhaan to sleep during an outdoor moment. The video captures the sweet father-son bonding, and Dipika captioned it with, "Papa putting his laadla to sleep (heart emoticon)."

Known for their openness on social media, Dipika and Shoaib regularly update their digital family on their personal lives. Whether through vlogs or sharing insights into their daily activities, the couple stays connected with their fans.

While Shoaib is currently busy with his role on the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, Dipika recently demonstrated her culinary skills by preparing kilograms of biryani for the crew and participants on the show.

The love story of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar started during their time on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, and they tied the knot in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. The couple announced Dipika's pregnancy in January and welcomed their son Ruhaan on June 21, 2023.

The proud parents revealed Ruhaan's name on July 15, and on September 22, they shared the first glimpse of their son's face on social media, receiving overwhelming love from netizens. The couple continues to spread joy with their heartwarming family moments.

Credit: Pinkvilla