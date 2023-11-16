Aww! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya gets teary eyed during newborn daughter’s naamkaran; finally reveal her name

MUMBAI: Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14. The couple are enjoying the best phase of their life as they recently became parents to a baby girl.

The couple recently had the naming ceremony of their daughter and shared beautiful glimpses. Although the couple have not yet revealed the face of their little one, they keep sharing glimpses of her. Check out the pics from their namkaran ceremony;

The couple surely got emotional during the ceremony which was attended by close family and friends;

Disha and Rahul have named their munchkin Navya Vaidya and the couple look like hands on parents with the baby.

