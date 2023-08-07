Aww! Divyanka Tripathi shares a romantic video as she celebrates her 7th wedding anniversary with hubby Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8. They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic real life couples of television and have massive fan following, in fact it was their fans who wanted them to come together and get married.

Divyanka has now shared a super romantic video with her hubby where they are seen dancing at the sea in a “I Do” chapel. She caption the sweet post, “Yes...I DO! After seven years of vow, even more now!” What is even more amazing is the dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge music in the background. 

Aren't they just a gorgeous couple? They have a massive fan following who love to see their posts and reels.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  


 

