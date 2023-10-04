What! Did the media ignore Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya during an event? Read to know more

MUMBAI :Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic real life couples of television and have massive fan following, in fact it was their fans who wanted them to come together and get married.

Now in one of the recent events, the fans felt that the couple was ignored by the media in order to give place to a bollywood celebrity as reported by Tellymassala.

In the video one can see how they are posing with each other and then suddenly, Govinda and his family comes on the red carpet and suddenly all the attention is driven there as the paps scream a lout seeing him with his family, its then when Divyanka and Vivek walk away from the red carpet.

Well,the fans feel that the media should treat everyone nicely and equally and no discrimination should be done between television and bollywood celebrities.

Media coverage should be equal for one and all and everyone should be treated as one entertainment industry.

What do you think about this incident?

