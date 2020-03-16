AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares some unseen pictures of son Rudransh on his birthday

Rupali Ganguly has won several hearts with her outstanding performance in Star Plus most popular show Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the most loved and most popular actresses in television and is rising high essaying the role of Anupama in Rajan Shahi's popular and TRP topper Tv show, Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to wish her son Rudransh with the sweetest birthday note. Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and alongside the unseen pictures, she talked about how time flies and wished for her biggest blessing. “May Matarani and Mahakaal always protect you.”  She also shared some unseen pictures of herself, Rudransh and Ashwin K Verma.

image16.png

This one seems like an old picture of Rupali Ganguly and Rudransh. The actress has always been fond of facing the camera, her son does not do too much. Nonetheless, there's a hint of a smile on his face which makes this picture super adorable.

image17.png

It seems Rudransh just like his mother loves furry friends.

image18.png

In this picture Rupali Ganguly, her husband, Ashwin K Verma and their son, Rudransh pose for a perfect family pic.

image19.png

It seems like a fancy dress competition that Rudransh has participated in. He is seen as a Rajasthani boy/man with a mustache, a mole and a turban.

image20.png

It is well known that she's the drama queen currently ruling the hearts of the masses and Rudransh seems like her carbon copy. He seems to love drama too. Here's the little cutie in a cowboy outfit. 

