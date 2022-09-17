AWW-DORABLE! Rajeev Sen wishes to do THIS for wife Charu Asopa post reconciliation, details inside

MUMBAI: After months of blame games, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have recently quit the idea of divorcing to give love one more chance. Businessman by profession and doting husband Rajeev Sen has decided to open a nail spa for his wifey, Charu and the reason behind this thoughtful gift would melt your heart.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Rajeev posted a new vlog. In the video, he mentioned how after calling off his divorce with Charu, he is planning to open a nail spa for her. Rajeev added how he always noticed Charu’s love for beautiful nails. Whenever he visited nail spas with his wifey, he always found those places overcrowded because of the end number of clients. After calculating the success rate of the business, Rajeev has decided to start small.

Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen’s brother, and a businessman by profession. Earlier, he had shared a vlog how he wanted to give up his marriage with Charu Asopa but it’s their daughter, Ziana Sen, who has always convinced Charu and Rajeev to stick to one another as a family and live a happy life with their little one.

