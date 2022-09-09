Interesting! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen share their first blog together post reconciliation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who recently called off their divorce, finally treated their fans by sharing a vlog together on Rajeev's YouTube channel post patch up

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 09:47
Interesting! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen share their first blog together post reconciliation

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently became the talk of the town owing to the trouble in their married life. But considering their daughter's future and their love for each other, the two then decided to give a second chance to their relationship and have now patched up.

Also Read: Latest Update! Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 16, This is how the actress reacts

Charu and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated Ganesh Festival with their family together and also shared adorable pictures with their daughter Ziana. After patching up, the couple finally shared a vlog together on Rajeev's YouTube channel. At the start of the video, Rajeev is seen enjoying a great time at the spa. After leaving, he and Charu are seen together heading to a mall for buying a gift. After a few minutes, Rajeev then starts sharing how people might be thinking that how are we back together and how did this happen. Rajeev continues and calls getting back with Charu a 'miracle'.

Also Read: Surprising! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite with daughter Ziana, Scroll down to know more

The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa and are parents to an adorable daughter named Ziana.

On the professional front, Charu worked in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Television Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Ziana Reconciliation Divorce Call-Off Rajeev Sen Blog Mere Angne Mein Bade Achhe Lagte Hain TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 09:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HILARIOUS! Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin give major sibling goals and will leave you in splits
MUMBAI :  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well....
WHOA! Apart from Uorfi and Paras, here is list of celeb couples who are still friends after partying ways
MUMBAI: Recently, the broken up couple Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat made the news after Uorfi posted a sweet story on...
Apnapan - What! Pallavi and Nikhil's Roka is Announced
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Apnapan is coming up with some exciting twists and turns. It is known that Nikhil and...
OMG! Baa gets FURIOUS on Barkha for her choice of OUTFITS!
MUMBAI :  Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Pratik and I have been friends from the Kittu days' Ami Trivedi opens up about exploring OTT, her close friends and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
AMAZING! From bagging her first show Pratigya to disclosing what she would be if not an actress, Banni Chow fame Parvati Sehgal shares some exciting details about her
MUMBAI : Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.  The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Recent Stories
Must Read! I really had to switch off my fan girl character in front of Shahrukh Khan: Taapsee Pannu on sharing screen space wit
Must Read! I really had to switch off my fan girl character in front of Shahrukh Khan: Taapsee Pannu on sharing screen space with Shahrukh Khan
Latest Video