Interesting! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen share their first blog together post reconciliation

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently became the talk of the town owing to the trouble in their married life. But considering their daughter's future and their love for each other, the two then decided to give a second chance to their relationship and have now patched up.

Also Read: Latest Update! Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 16, This is how the actress reacts

Charu and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated Ganesh Festival with their family together and also shared adorable pictures with their daughter Ziana. After patching up, the couple finally shared a vlog together on Rajeev's YouTube channel. At the start of the video, Rajeev is seen enjoying a great time at the spa. After leaving, he and Charu are seen together heading to a mall for buying a gift. After a few minutes, Rajeev then starts sharing how people might be thinking that how are we back together and how did this happen. Rajeev continues and calls getting back with Charu a 'miracle'.

Also Read: Surprising! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite with daughter Ziana, Scroll down to know more

The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa and are parents to an adorable daughter named Ziana.

On the professional front, Charu worked in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

Credit: Pinkvilla