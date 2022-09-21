AWW-DORABLE! Ravi Dubey pens down an Appreciation Note for his Udaariyaan team, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Actor Ravi Dubey rook to Instagram account to appreciate the original cast of popular TV show Udaariyaan as it reaches new heights of success with its unique concept and amazing star cast. He also shared an adorable picture on his social media and revealed, how despite facing so many troubles, the actors and production team have done their best to make the show a success.

The actor’s heartfelt appropriation note reads, “A note of appreciation for the OG cast of #udaariyaan. The production faced multiple logistical challenges during the lockdown and the second wave but stayed on top of all of them and it’s simply not possible without the support of the lead cast.”

Ravi further wrote, “Ankit, Isha and Priyanka have been phenomenally professional throughout their journey in the show ..Their hard work is the foundation on which the new phase of the show stands ..we send Our love and prayers to them always …And with a promise of being together forever we bid them adieu from udaariyaan but never from dreamiyata ..

On the work front Ravi directed yet another show, titled Swaran Ghar this year. Moreover, he has hosted and acted in many successful projects.

Credit: ETimes