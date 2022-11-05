Aww! Fans are quite excited to see the BROMANCE love of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal on THIS show

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra seemed to share a cordial relationship and posed together for the paps outside the sets of Bharti-Haarsh hosted the Khatra Khatra show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:08
Aww! Fans are quite excited to see the BROMANCE love of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal on THIS show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra posed for the paparazzi outside the sets of the Khatra Khatra show hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Fans of the two stars are completely in love with their bromance. Karan Kundrra was also seen helping Pratik set his hair and that has won everyone's hearts.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai ! Pratik Sehajpal finally breaks his silence on dating Nikki Tamboli; read on to know more...

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal have known each other since Love School days. The jailor of the Lock Upp was Pratik's mentor on the show. However, when they entered Bigg Boss 15 together, their equation changed.

While many expected them to be best friends, it was exactly the opposite. Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal had massive fights inside the controversial house. So much that it also came down to a physical fight. However, it seems, the two stars have buried the hatchet now.

Also Read:Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his future projects and reveals his experience uniting with friends Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat for a project

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's show Khatra Khatra Khatra and happily posed together for the paps.

Apart from Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli too participated in the show. Besides, Shamita Shetty will also be a part in the show along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. The trio had become friends from Bigg Boss OTT and maintained their bond in Bigg Boss 15.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television The Khatra Khatra Show Karan Kundrra Pratik Sehajpal Farah Khan Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Shamita Shetty Nikki Tamboli
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti
MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhaval Barbhaya roped in for Optimystix Entertainment's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. The year 2022 will see a...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Interesting! Preesha gets a clue after meeting Nalini
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AWW-DORABLE! Sidnaaz trends on Twitter completing this massive milestone
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular...
AMAZING! Erica Fernandes steps-up her fashion game with these airport-looks...
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Kya Baat Hai! Imlie and Aryan follow the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Recent Stories
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Latest Video