Aww! Fans are quite excited to see the BROMANCE love of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal on THIS show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra posed for the paparazzi outside the sets of the Khatra Khatra show hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Fans of the two stars are completely in love with their bromance. Karan Kundrra was also seen helping Pratik set his hair and that has won everyone's hearts.

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal have known each other since Love School days. The jailor of the Lock Upp was Pratik's mentor on the show. However, when they entered Bigg Boss 15 together, their equation changed.

While many expected them to be best friends, it was exactly the opposite. Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal had massive fights inside the controversial house. So much that it also came down to a physical fight. However, it seems, the two stars have buried the hatchet now.

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's show Khatra Khatra Khatra and happily posed together for the paps.

Apart from Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli too participated in the show. Besides, Shamita Shetty will also be a part in the show along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. The trio had become friends from Bigg Boss OTT and maintained their bond in Bigg Boss 15.

