Aww! Former BB15 Contestant Umar Riaz reunites with his brothers Asim Riaz and Noman Ellahi! Fans are in love with the Picture!

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house is soaring the heights of fame and love from fans. His fandom has increased to another level since entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Fans have loved the way Umar played the game. He was even one of the top contenders to win the trophy of the show until he got evicted from the show for 'Bal ka Prayog'.

Umar first made people curious after his very brief appearance on the 13th Season of Bigg Boss where his brother Asim Riaz was a contestant and stood as the Second Runner Up.

Umar who is a doctor by Profession was introduced as a contestant on the 15th season Of Bigg Boss. He quickly became one of the most popular contestants and broke multiple trends and records set by previous contestants.

While in the house Umar got into many heated arguments but also formed some deep friendships with Karan and Rashmi Desai. While he was in the house Asim Riaz, his brother and former Bigg Boss 13 runner up always stood by him and gave him all the support and cheered him on.

Asim showed his disappointment after Umar was evicted and was there on the sets of Bigg Boss the day he was evicted. While there were many rumors going around that Umar will be back in the house, Umar hasn't confirmed anything.

But after coming out of the house Umar has been showered with a lot of Love and recently, Umar took a trip with his near and dear ones. But he was also reunited with two people who have always been pillars of strength to Umar; Asim and Nomaan Ellahi, his brothers.

Umar took to Instagram to share a picture with Asim and Nomaan and captioned the pictures 'Homies'. Take A look :

Umar has been really enjoying his time outside and finding out time to give interviews and interact with fans as well. According to reports, Umar has a lot of work offers in front of him but he is taking time and deciding what will be the best course ahead.

