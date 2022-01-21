Aww…Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz get spotted enjoying local fast food!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who are in a long-distance relationship, never miss a chance to be together and spend some quality time together. For the uninitiated Himanshi arrived in Mumbai yesterday (January 19) and Asim had even gone to pick her up from the airport.

Recently, Himanshi and Asim went to London and stayed there for a brief period. They shared several fun pictures from the trip and had a gala time there. The model-turned-rapper looked handsome in a white t-shirt and black denim. Himanshi also flaunted her no makeup look and was sporting casual wear.

The couple went on a ride to enjoy local fast food. The actors were spotted together by the paparazzi in Asim's car. Asim even got out of the car to buy some food for his ladylove.

