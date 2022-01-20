Kind Gesture! Fans applauded Asim Riaz for being a caring boyfriend to Himanshi Khurrana

MUMBAI : Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport to pick his girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana. Asim Riaz picked up Himanshi from the airport, and like a loyal boyfriend, he recieved Himanshi with a warm welcome, and held her hands while going out from the venue.

Asim was looking uber cool in a blue tee with sweatpants, whereas Himanshi looked gracious in a black one-piece with a woollen jacket.

The way Asim and Himanshi go hand-in-hand in the video, it melted netizens hearts. People praised him in the comment section and termed them as 'perfect couple.' While one user commented, "God bless both," another user praised Asim by saying, "Waah Asim Bhai." To Asim's haters, his fan said, "Asim sai jalay side pai chalay... King of million hearts Asim."

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana love story started in 'Bigg Boss 13' and even after the show, their love grew stronger. The two have also translated their love into various single tracks too.

The couple received similar reception on social media. Referring to their nickname termed by their fans, one user wrote, “Asimanshi,” with lovestruck emojis while another commented, "Best couple ever.” One fan also wrote, “ Awesome Jodi,” while another user wrote, “Beautiful couple,” with heart emojis. On the occasion of Eid last month, Himanshi had also shared photos of her celebrations with the Riaz family.

