Aww! "I’d do anything for you" Kavya's Sumbul wishes her little sister Saniya a happy birthday, check out their adorable childhood pictures together

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and became a household face and name. She captured many hearts with her performance and later grabbed headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 16 and her friendship with Shalin Bahnot grabbed a lot of attention.

Sumbul is currently winning hearts with her performance in Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba, where she plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Also Read-Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul has a huge fan following and keeps sharing many videos and glimpses of her personal and professional life. Sumbul has now extended sweet birthday wishes to her sister Saniya, sharing sweet childhood pictures with her. She captioned her post, “Happy birthday saniya , I just want you to know,

I hope you end up living the life you always dreamed of living , I hope you wake up with a peaceful mind and happiness in your heart , I hope you never forget how much of a star you really are……I love you even though we fight almost eveyday and I hope you know that I’d do anything for you.”

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Sumbul’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.