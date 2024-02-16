Aww! "I’d do anything for you" Kavya's Sumbul wishes her little sister Saniya a happy birthday, check out their adorable childhood pictures together

Sumbul has a huge fan following and keeps sharing many videos and glimpses of her personal and professional life. Sumbul has now extended sweet birthday wishes to her sister Saniya, sharing sweet childhood pictures with her.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 15:02
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and became a household face and name. She captured many hearts with her performance and later grabbed headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 16 and her friendship with Shalin Bahnot grabbed a lot of attention.

Sumbul is currently winning hearts with her performance in Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba, where she plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Also Read-Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul has a huge fan following and keeps sharing many videos and glimpses of her personal and professional life. Sumbul has now extended sweet birthday wishes to her sister Saniya, sharing sweet childhood pictures with her. She captioned her post, “Happy birthday saniya , I just want you to know,

I hope you end up living the life you always dreamed of living , I hope you wake up with a peaceful mind and happiness in your heart , I hope you never forget how much of a star you really are……I love you even though we fight almost eveyday and I hope you know that I’d do anything for you.”

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Sumbul’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

sumbul khan Touqeer Khan Nilofer Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Fahman Khan Imlie Ayaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba felt uneasy, Fainted in her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Jhanak: Heartbroken! Jhanak devastated to hear Anirudh hates her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Keerat reveals truth to Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent week 1, whereas Lal Salam and Eagle are still struggling
MUMBAI : Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Indraxi
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
Parth
Interesting: Netizens are in awe of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s INTIMATE CHEMISTRY in #MananHacked; say ‘Them seducing and pulling each other is…’
Shreyansh Kaurav
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shreyansh Kaurav enters Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi!
MC Stan
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan flies to Dubai for showing his support to Misfit boxing tournament
1
EXCLUSIVE: Gully Boy fame Prateek Kumar bags Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi
Isha Malviya
Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya talks about her upcoming projects