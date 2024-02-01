Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi welcome 2024 by posing for a romantic candid click; former says ‘to ‘24 with my 24x7’ (View Pic)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most admired couples in the television industry.

The two have been painting the town red with their love and their fans cannot have enough of watching them together. 2023 has just passed by and as many people rung into the new year and welcomed 2024 with open arms, there were celebrities who were spotted having a gala time at parties, some visited tourism destinations, while some took off to the outskirts of Mumbai to enjoy at a private party. (Also Read: Surprising! Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her and Karan Kundrra’s relationship, Mentions not being an ‘ideal couple’; Says ‘We weren’t the most perfect couple…’)

Tejasswi and Karan were also seen sharing some private time. They took off for a road trip to a destination which is unknown to us but they had a gala time as they shared moments and glimpses from their trip on social media.

Now as #TejRan rang in their New Year’s Eve at a private party with some close knitted friends, they were seen posing for pictures and some candid clicks. Karan wore a printed loose T-shirt and comfortable white pants while Tejasswi looked breathtaking in a black bodycon dress which was mid-length and had a high slit!

Watching them together was nothing short of romantic goals…

Take a look:

On the work front, Karan was seen hosting Temptation Island, whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in supernatural show Naagin Season 6.

Show your love for Karan and Tejasswi in the comment section below! (Also Read: Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash reveals an irritating habit of Karan Kundrra that will shock you)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television and Bollywood's starry celebrities! 

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash #TejRan Temptation Island Naagin season 6
