AWW! Krishna Kaul AKA Ranbir of Kumkum Bhagya is celebrating his New Year with this special person!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline.

The current track of the show is totally focusing on Ranbir and Prachi.

Whereas, Krishna Kaul is getting immense popularity for playing the character of Ranbir Kohli in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has brilliantly played this role and won the hearts of the viewers. Krishna started his career with a web show called Punch Beat as a negative character on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

The Kumkum Bhagya Actor took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into his New Year and more importantly who he is celebrating it with.

Kaul is celebrating his new year with his mother. He also put a disclaimer on the stories very sweetly that if doesn’t respond to any messages it's because he will be with his mother.

Take a look at his stories here:

He also said that now that his Mom is here ‘No late nights, no bahar jaana’.

Fans are reacting to his sweet message and showering him with a lot of love.

On the other hand in the show, Previously, we saw that the show recently witnessed a leap of one month where a lot of changes took place. The viewers got to see a different side of Prachi where she has become extremely bold and knows how to fight for her rights.

Amid all the chaos happening in Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives, the show is gearing up for some major twists to the story.

Meanwhile, Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives are stuck somewhere and they don't know what to do.

Ranbir will tell Rhea that they are trapped in the triangle of a complicated relationship.

