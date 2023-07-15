Aww! Krushna Abhishek expresses his love for uncle Govinda, expects the feud to end soon

Recently, actor Krushna Abhishek tagged his uncle Govinda in one of his dance videos on social media leading many to hope that the uncle-nephew duo might end their differences.
KRUSHNA ABHISHEK

MUMBAI:  Recently, actor Krushna Abhishek tagged his uncle Govinda in one of his dance videos on social media leading many to hope that the uncle-nephew duo might end their differences. Now, Krushna has said that he would love for them to bury the hatchet as he has a lot of love and respect for his uncle. In the video he had said that he’s learnt a lot from his ‘mamu’. Krushna is the son of Govinda’s sister Padma.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda?

He told Hindustan Times , "Whether he responds or not, I wanted to tag him. I hope this fight gets over. Time is passing away, I want all of this to get solved now. I love him. I respect him the most in my family.”

"Where there is love, there are fights. It’s become too much now, this should end. I love my maami (Govinda’s wife – Sunita Ahuja) as well. She has done a lot for me. She is like a mother to me. When a mother is angry with her child, she feels that she doesn’t want to see them. Maybe, that’s the kind of anger she has for me.”


While Krushna is still awaiting for the ties between the two families to get better, Govinda had “forgiven him” last year. 

Also read - Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show

Govinda and his wife Sunita, Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah have been in a feud for the last few years. Their feud apparently started in 2016 when Sunita got offended by Kashmera’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’, where she felt that Kashmera was taking a jibe at Govinda.

Credits - The Indian Express

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

Krushna Abhishek Govinda Sunita Ahuja Kashmera Shah The Kapil Sharma Show Television Bollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

