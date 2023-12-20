Aww!!! Kunal Jaisingh celebrates fifth marriage anniversary with wife Bharati; says ‘Thank you for being a beauty to the beast’

Kunal tied the knot with Bharati Kumar on December 20, 2018. He met her on the sets of The Buddy Project and the two dated for around five years before they got engaged and then finally married!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 17:05
Kunal Jaisingh

MUMBAI : Kunal Jaisingh gained immense fame within a very short period.  

He is best known for his projects such as Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Oberoi, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho and was last seen in Durga Aur Charu.

(Also Read: Wow! Kunal Jaisingh enjoys his vacation in Australia with wife Bharati Kumar, calls it 'magical'

Kunal tied the knot with Bharati Kumar on December 20, 2018. He met her on the sets of The Buddy Project and the two dated for around five years before they got engaged and then finally married!

Today happens to be Kunal and Bharti’s marriage anniversary. Taking to social media, Kunal posted a long message for his wife as they clock five years of togetherness.  

He mentioned that these five years went by very quickly and he beautifully thanked her for being his beauty to the beast and Jerry to Ben. The series of pictures involved some extremely cute and romantic visuals which surely give us major couple goals!

The post read: Happy Anniversary my love its already been 5 years since we decided to spend the rest of our lives together man these 5 years went by quickly… thank you for being the beauty to this beast, the Jerry to this Ben… thank you for being my Goodmorning and my Goodnight… here's to 500 years more together. Bas after that i dont think you will be able to put up with me more… Always know that i am here rooting for you always and no matter what whenever you find yourself alone just look to your side you will always find me there…

Take a look:

 

 

Aww!!! Now isn’t that romantic?

A lot of Kunal’s family, friends, loved ones and industry friends commented and wished them on their marriage anniversary.

We wish Kunal and Bharati hearty congratulations and a blessed future ahead! 

(Also Read: AMAZING! Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh enjoying an exotic holiday with his wife Bharati Kumar is all things beautiful

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects. 

TellyChakkar Kunal Jaisingh Dil Boley Oberoi Ishqbaaaz Dil Oberoi Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho Durga Aur Charu Bharati Kumar The Buddy Project Kunal Jaisingh marriage anniversary
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ankit Bhatia makes his comeback with a bang after 4 months in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: For the past two years, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has captivated the audience with its engaging plot, and...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya renew their vows; actress surprises hubby in her wedding lehenga
MUMBAI :  Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are...
Unbelievable! MS Dhoni's Daughter, Ziva grabs eyeball by skillfully driving on a ride with her mommy, Sakshi Dhoni; Know here more!
MUMBAI :  Among the most adorable couples in the cricket world are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. For...
Wow! Bride to be Shrenu Parikh leaves everyone stunned with her amazing entry with Akshay Mhtare on a scooty for her Haldi ceremony
MUMBAI :  Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following....
Must Read! Karisma Kapoor's Son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, the next big thing?
MUMBAI :  Karisma Kapoor and her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, turn heads with their chic airport appearance. As the industry...
Must Read: Rajan Shahi clears the air about having clashes with Harshad Chopda; says ‘ He is a good human being’
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show has been loved right from the...
Recent Stories
Karisma Kapoor
Must Read! Karisma Kapoor's Son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, the next big thing?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankit
Ankit Bhatia makes his comeback with a bang after 4 months in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya renew their vows; actress surprises hubby in her wedding lehenga
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Bride to be Shrenu Parikh leaves everyone stunned with her amazing entry with Akshay Mhtare on a scooty for her Haldi ceremony
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Shrenu Parikh sings a lovely song for her fiance Akshay Mhatre on their ‘Sangeet’ night; Shares stunning pictures from her wedding festivities
Surkirti Kandpal
Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
1
Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family