Aww!!! Kunal Jaisingh celebrates fifth marriage anniversary with wife Bharati; says ‘Thank you for being a beauty to the beast’

MUMBAI : Kunal Jaisingh gained immense fame within a very short period.

He is best known for his projects such as Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Oberoi, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho and was last seen in Durga Aur Charu.

Kunal tied the knot with Bharati Kumar on December 20, 2018. He met her on the sets of The Buddy Project and the two dated for around five years before they got engaged and then finally married!

Today happens to be Kunal and Bharti’s marriage anniversary. Taking to social media, Kunal posted a long message for his wife as they clock five years of togetherness.

He mentioned that these five years went by very quickly and he beautifully thanked her for being his beauty to the beast and Jerry to Ben. The series of pictures involved some extremely cute and romantic visuals which surely give us major couple goals!

The post read: Happy Anniversary my love its already been 5 years since we decided to spend the rest of our lives together man these 5 years went by quickly… thank you for being the beauty to this beast, the Jerry to this Ben… thank you for being my Goodmorning and my Goodnight… here's to 500 years more together. Bas after that i dont think you will be able to put up with me more… Always know that i am here rooting for you always and no matter what whenever you find yourself alone just look to your side you will always find me there…

A lot of Kunal’s family, friends, loved ones and industry friends commented and wished them on their marriage anniversary.

We wish Kunal and Bharati hearty congratulations and a blessed future ahead!

