AWW! Look how the star cast of Anupamaa is missing THIS co-star on the sets

Anupamaa witnessed several twists in the story post Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. A new set of actors were introduced in the show a few days ago. 

anupama

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens.

The show has witnessed several twists in the story post Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. 

A new set of actors were introduced in the show a few days ago. 

Anuj's extended family Ankush, Barkha, Sara and Adhik are now a part of the Kapadia family. 

Meanwhile, Aneri Vajani's character Mukku made an exit before Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. 

The makers are planning some interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Well, Aneri's exit definitely left the fans upset. 

And there are chances that she might make a comeback in the show. 

Well, it seems the star cast is missing Aneri's absence in the show. 

Aneri was quite a fun loving girl and we have seen how she had a gala time on the sets of the show. 

Muskan Bamne's uncle Raj Bamne shared a throwback video from the sets of the show where Aneri along with the other actresses is dancing her heart out. 

Take a look:

Aneri's character was as fun loving as she is in real life and fans instantly connected to her. 

It will be interesting to see if Aneri will be back on the show or not. 

Currently, the actress is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa. 

How excited are you to see Aneri in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 



