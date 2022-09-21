Aww! Meet the Real-Life Family of Bhagyalakshmi Fame Rohit Suchanti Aka Rishi Oberoi! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

Rohit Suchanti who plays the role of Rishi Oberoi is highly appreciated for his skills. His chemistry with co-star Aishwarya Khare is one of the main USPs of the show!

Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

While fans know all about Rishi aka Rohit’s reel life family, not much is known about his real-life family. Well, today Rohit shared a throwback photo of his family and he wrote that he missed them, So we thought let's a pictorial look at all the posts Rohit has posted about his real family. Check it out-

How sweet was this trip through the family archives of Rohit Suchanti?

Fans have bestowed a lot of love on him and Aishwarya Khare, they also gave them a new couple name called #RishMi.

The show however is taking very interesting turns and it will be fun to see what happens next!

