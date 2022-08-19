AWW! Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son turns Krishna

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors in telly town. Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He currently essays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

He is married to Jankee Parekh who is a singer. The two never fail to set major relationship goals. The couple is blessed with a child.

Jankee Parekh shared a lovely video of son, Sufi with herself on her Instagram handle. The video showed her adoring and playing with her baby boy as he gave some cute expressions. The baby boy dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, complete with a peacock feather on his forehead. He is holding a flute in his hand and wearing a white mala around his neck.

Sharing the post, Jankee wrote in the caption, “Ever met a Krishna in diapers?" She used the hashtags #HappyJanmanshtami #SufiandMaa. Actor Mansi Srivastava commented, “Cutest Kanha.” One of her fans wrote, “Suffels is looking just like Kanha.ILYSM for this Januuuu. Radhe Radhe” Another fan wrote, “Sending to our little Kanha lots of squishy hugs and kisses.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis for little Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta tied the knot with Jankee Parekh on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed Sufi in February 2021. They often share pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. Recently, Sufi got admitted in Intensive Care Unit after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The couple shared his health updates with fans and later thanked them for their blessings.

