Aww! New parents Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made THESE arrangements to welcome their baby boy who came in a little early

Dipika and Shoaib’s baby boy was born prematurely on 21st June however, Dipika had made lots of plans and arrangements to welcome the baby.
MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Dipika and Shoaib’s baby boy was born prematurely on 21st June however, Dipika had made lots of plans and arrangements to welcome the baby. The couple recently purchased a 5BHK apartment that they were doing up and were supposed to move in before the baby arrived. The couple who have regularly share their vlog with fans, updated them about the new furniture, carpets, rugs, crockery, etc for  the house.

The couple were also planning to get the baby’s room painted with a cute theme but it looks like the bbay was in a hurry to arrive and the couple couldn't finish the home set up. So, Dipika, Shoaib and the newest member in the family will move into their new abode after a month or two.

Just recently Shoaib had given a health update on the new mom and baby saying, “She has lost weight, baby's growth has reduced along with weight. It's all good so far.” He also said that the fluids in the womb are less thus Dipika is required to eat adequate proteins and have more fluids.

