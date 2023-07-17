Aww! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate their second wedding anniversary, share adorable pictures

The couple who are expecting their first child are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Disha took to her social media page to share some cute pictures
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 17:45
Disha

MUMBAI : Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14. The two even recently took a short trip to France and shared some beautiful glimpses. They keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media and the fans love it. 

Also Read-Rahul Vaidya just used MC Stan’s favorite slang for Disha Parmar

The couple who are expecting their first child are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Disha took to her social media page to share some cute pictures with hubby Rahul Vaidya. She captioned them, “Happy 2 my baby…Soon going to be 3…Love you toooooo much!”

 

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. She had received invitations to his Pune shows as well.

Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. His housemates Aly Goni, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, and others helped him create a shirt that read "Marry Me?" inside a heart. After eleven days, Parmar replied to Vaidya during the broadcast.

Also Read-Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are off to another adventure together; Check out glimpses

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Latestly 

Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Rahul Vaidya Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara Jamai Raja TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate their second wedding anniversary, share adorable pictures
MUMBAI : Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya...
Must Read! Have a look at the things we can expect from The Trial season 2
MUMBAI : Actress Kajol is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the industry, the actress over the...
Exclusive! Will Bheja Fry 3 happen? Here’s what Vinay Pathak has to say
MUMBAI : Vinay Pathak started his career with small roles in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...
Wow! Take a look at the highest paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently airing on Reliance Jio app and the season has managed to grab...
Interesting! As LSD 2 starts rolling, here’s a look at what actors of LSD 1 are doing now
MUMBAI : 13 years ago, a movie titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in theatres. The film’s titled surely grabbed...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Painful! Savi cannot share her oain, gets accused fir roka being cancelled
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vinay Pathak
Exclusive! Will Bheja Fry 3 happen? Here’s what Vinay Pathak has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS
Wow! Take a look at the highest paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss
Roshni Kapoor
Roshni Kapoor breaks her silence on not participating in TV reality shows
Vivan Dsena
OMG! Vivan Dsena pens down an emotional note, as he exits Udaariyaan; Ravi Dubey Reacts!
Rajveer Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh opens up on his excitement for Neerja...EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares about working with co-star Aastha Sharma and much more
Aastha Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Aastha Sharma opens up on bagging the lead role in Colors' show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shares her excitement on her journey and much more
Samridhi Shukla, Farman Haider
Really! Lead couple of THIS popular Colors TV show in a relationship? Read on to know more