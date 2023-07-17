Aww! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate their second wedding anniversary, share adorable pictures

MUMBAI : Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14. The two even recently took a short trip to France and shared some beautiful glimpses. They keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media and the fans love it.

The couple who are expecting their first child are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Disha took to her social media page to share some cute pictures with hubby Rahul Vaidya. She captioned them, “Happy 2 my baby…Soon going to be 3…Love you toooooo much!”

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. She had received invitations to his Pune shows as well.

Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. His housemates Aly Goni, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, and others helped him create a shirt that read "Marry Me?" inside a heart. After eleven days, Parmar replied to Vaidya during the broadcast.

Credit-Latestly