Aww! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal the face of their little princess “Navya” and she looks gorgeous just like a princess

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples on television. Last year they embraced parenthood where they were blessed with a baby girl. Now as they were leaving for a vacation they got papped by the paparazzi and they finally revealed the baby’s face and the fans finally got to see the little one.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 18:22
MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television.

They have a massive fan following and the fans love to see them together.

The two had met on a shoot for a music video and from there began their love story and it was Bigg Boss Season 14 that Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha and proposed to her.

She too came on the show and accepted the proposal and the couple got married in the year 2021.

The couple had announced that they were going to embrace parenthood as they were expecting their first born.

The couple is on cloud nine as they were blessed with a baby girl last year and the duo took to social media and informed the fans and well wishers.

The couple named their little one “Navya” and they kept showing half glimpses of her as they played with her.  

Now as the couple was leaving for a holiday they were papped at the airport and that’s when they revealed the baby’s face.

Aww! She is so adorable and cute and looks like a princess.

She does look a bit like a father and is so gorgeous.

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul and Disha are blessed with a princess and who is the angel of their lives.

There is no doubt that there is a saying that “Parenthood” is the best phase for anybody and the happiness and freshness is seen on their face.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

