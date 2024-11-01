Aww! Rahul Vaidya gives a glimpse of his 'favorite' thing to do these days, take a look

MUMBAI: Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14. The couple are enjoying the best phase of their life as they recently became parents to a baby girl.

Rahul and Disha are enjoying parenthood to the fullest and are doting parents. They keep sharing adorable glimpses of their baby girl although they have not shown her face completely yet. Rahul has now shared a sweet video where he is rocking his daughter Navya. He captioned the video, “Back to my fav thing now a days “

Isn’t Rahul just the quintessential dad to any little girl?

