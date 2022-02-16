Aww…Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty bond over SCULPTING!

MUMBAI: Well, it looks like Raqesh Bapat has got along well with Shamita Shetty’s family. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple travelled to Alibaug with the latter’s family. They were spotted in Mumbai while leaving for their destination.

On Valentine’s Day, Shamita and Raqesh made adorable and heartwarming posts, confessing their love and wishing each other on the day.

It is not a secret that Raqesh Bapat is talented at sculpting. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the actor has often shown his talent to the world. Now, he has taken up his hobby again, while spending a relaxed time with his girlfriend Shamita Shetty and her family in Alibaug.

Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram story and gave a glimpse of Raqesh creating another beautiful sculpture with her mother Sunanda Shetty, who seems to be giving him suggestions too. She posted a video of Raqesh making a portrait sculpture.

In the video, Shamita takes a turn around Raqesh and her mother who are busy with the sculpture. She asks him what his new creation is. To this Raqesh replies that he was trying to make Lord Shiva’s sculpture however what exactly it turns out to be is yet to be seen. He further adds that it’s looking like a monk.

Shamita shared the video and captioned it as “N he’s at it again me likey (heart emoji)”.

