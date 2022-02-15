Love Blossoms! Raqesh Bapat wants to be a perfect partner to Shamita Shetty, deets inside

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty form one of the most beautiful and adorable couples in the television industry. The couple first met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and formed a good bond. Both of them expressed feelings for each other in the house and are happily dating even after coming out of the house.

Talking about the relationship, Raqesh Bapat said, “For me, her soul shined as bright as a star. That is when I knew that this was something I would really like to explore. Probably she is someone I wanted to be with as a partner and as a friend,” while Shamita Shetty said that Raqesh is a great guy and has a very good understanding of life. He is easy to be with, which is definitely an important factor for her. So far, they are going well and she wants to leave it at that right now.

Raqesh said that for him, Shamita is an individual, and he feels a sense of substance in her and she is someone who is very clear about her thoughts. She is a loyalist and she will stand by you, no matter what.

Talking about marriage, Raqesh shared, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best."

