Aww! Sagar Parekh aka Samar from Anupamaa re-unites with his on-screen wife Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and their picture is sure to give you major throwback memories

Sagar is currently a part of the current season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Looks like Sagar developed a good bond of friendship with his on-screen wife, Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy.
Sagar

MUMBAI: Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles who play Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. (Also Read: Aww! Sagar Parekh shares an UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT with Raveena Tandon on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11)

Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest.

As we all witnessed, all of the drama started when Samar died. The huge fight happened when Anuj finally decided to break all chords when he said that his marriage with Anupamaa was a huge mistake and that Anupamaa still preferred the Shah family over the Kapadias. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Kinjal determined to take divorce from Toshu)

The role was played by Sagar Parekh.

Initially Paras Kalawat was seen in the role of Samar but as Paras quit the show Sagar stepped into his shoes. Sagar is currently a part of the current season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Looks like Sagar developed a good bond of friendship with his on-screen wife, Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy.

The two recently met and Sagar clicked a picture with her and posted the same on his social media handle indicating that they spent some quality time together! (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up on why he couldn't take up Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this year, reveals his views on doing web shows and much more )

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information.

