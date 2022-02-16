Aww…Shamita Shetty posts a HEART MELTING VIDEO as her niece Samisha turns 2!

MUMBAI: Samisha is often spotted with her mother Shilpa Shetty during her play school trip.

(Also Read: Aww…Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty bond over SCULPTING!)

She is also seen holding her mom's hands and walking on the street and at the airport. Several pictures of the toddler with her mommy dearest keep doing the rounds on social media. Shilpa keeps sharing Samisha's moments with her brother Viaan, grandma Sunanda Shetty and aunt Shamita.

Samisha recently turned two and in the video shared by the India's Got Talent judge, her husband Raj Kundra teases Samisha by calling Shilpa "mine." Samisha cutely argues with him, kisses Shilpa and says she's hers. Isn't that adorable. Shilpa captioned the video: "MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of itThankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2

Shamita Shetty also posted a heart-melting video with Samisha and wrote: "Happy birthday my lil baby girl You are gift sent by god to make us smile brighter everyday"

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

(Also Read: EXCITING: Raqesh Bapat celebrates Valentine's Day with Shamita Shetty and her family in Alibaug; is he planning to PROPOSE her with a RING?)

CREDIT: TOI