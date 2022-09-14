AWW! Shehnaaz Gill reminded Pankaj Tripathi of Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name these days. Ever since she did Big Boss, people have showered her with love and praise. Shenaaz and Siddharth’s duo is still quite the topic of conversation even after the actor’s passing.

People gave the ship name ‘SidNaaz’ to the famous duo and it keeps trending from time to time. She even appeared on the Big Boss OTT with Siddharth as a guest and later on the finale of Big Boss 15 where Salman Khan and Shenaaz shared an emotional moment remembering Siddharth. Shehnaaz dived herself completely into her work ever since Sidharth passed away.

Recently, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj Tripathi talked about Shehnaaz and Siddharth. When asked about what he had to say about Shehnaaz praising him for his work in an interview, he thanked Shehnaaz for giving him so much love and appreciation.

Talking about Shehnaaz, Pankaj Tripathi was reminded about Siddharth. He said that Sidharth used to think highly of Pankaj Tripathi and the two were quite connected.

Shehnaaz Gill recently announced her two upcoming Bollywood films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100 Percent. She is on the rise and the people love it.

