AWW! Shivangi Khedkar is the charm of the room, says her THIS Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali co-star 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens.

The show has garnered several praises from the fans ever since the beginning.

We all know that the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Raghav and Pallavi have faced several challenges and are still going through a lot.

While Raghav has no fewer enemies in his life, Pallavi's biggest enemy is Sulochana who leaves no chance to create problems for her. Joining Sulochana to further create problems for Pallavi is Mansi who has also turned against her.

Meanwhile, Amruta who used to hate Pallavi has realised her mistake big time and stopped supporting her mother.

However, Sulochana is the mastermind of all the plans and constantly creates problems for Pallavi.

The relationships between each character have become quite complicated with time.

However, the star cast definitely knows how to keep the work environment light-hearted in-between the shots.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, one of Shivangi's co-stars Sameer Deshpande who plays the role of Vijay Deshmukh got candid about the actress.

Sameer said, ''Shivangi is the charm of the room. Whenever she is there on the set, it's always fun to be around her. She is the mike holder and we become the audience. She is extremely loveable and a bubbly girl. Everyone loves her company. Shivangi is extremely talkative and it is interesting to have her around.''

The actor further said, ''At one point, we think what to talk but she has always got a topic to talk about. (laughs)''

Well, we are sure Shivangi will be super happy to read such beautiful things about her.

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

