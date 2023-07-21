Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar share a photo with their baby boy “Ruhaan”

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We have witnessed their family holidays, the way they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking over the years.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain the audience.

The couple is in their happiest phase of life as a week ago they were blessed with a baby boy. It was a premature delivery and the child is kept in an incubator.

The couple a few weeks back had brought their little munchkin back home and were excited to begin this new phase.

The actors took on to social media and shared the first photo of with their bay boy and they captioned the photo saying “RUHAAN” Thank you for keeping him in your prayers”

Well, the photo is filled with lots of love and care and one can see the happiness of Shoaib and Dipika’s face and they embrace this phase of parenthood.

TellyChakkar congratulates Shoaib and Dipika as they began their new journey as mommy and daddy.

