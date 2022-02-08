Aww…Smriti Irani has a special message for her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-actress Karishma Tanna as she ties the knot with beau Varun Bangera!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna tied the knot to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on February 5.

Karishma made a stunning bridal entry at her wedding by covering her face with a sheer dupatta. Husband Varun Bangera complemented Karishma and looked handsome in a white sherwani. He wore a white and beige safa.

The actress received a congratulatory message from Union Minister and her former co-star Smriti Irani, who is campaigning miles away for Uttar Pradesh elections. Karishma Tanna shared screen space with Smriti Irani in the iconic TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sharing a picture of the couple, Smriti Irani congratulated them and wrote, "As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished and loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love and blessings. Karishma Tanna congratulations. God bless."

Despite her busy schedule, Smriti Irani has always managed to share her blessings and wishes with all her co-stars at their special occasions. Even after 13 years of the show, Smriti is still in touch with most of her co-stars and also meets them whenever she visits Mumbai.

CREDIT: TOI