Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of step mom and step brother on occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan got married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th.
SumBul Touqeer

MUMBAI:  Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan got married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to a news portal she said, "We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him."

Sumbul has now shared pictures with her step mom and step brother! 

Check it out here;


Don’t they look like a perfect family?

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

