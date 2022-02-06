Aww…Take a look at some of the MOST EMOTIONAL MOMENTS on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss shows the real side of celebs who participate in it. Aggression and fights are commonly seen inside the house. As Bigg Boss 15 finale approaches, here's a look at some of the emotional moments inside the house.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other on the show. During a task, Tejasswi and Karan were in disagreement with each other. It ended in a huge fight between the two. At that time, Tejasswi questioned Karan's love for her and so did he. The two were almost on the verge of breaking up with each other. But then better sense prevailed.

Pratik.and Karan have known each other for a long time with Karan being Pratik's senior in the reality show space. In one of the episodes, the two had a fight and Tejasswi was seen accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately. That's when he was very hurt and tears rolled down his cheeks.

Since the start of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has had the support of his friend Nishant Bhatt. The other housemates kept opposing Pratik every day and in every task. Looking at how harsh some of them were towards Pratik, Nishant couldn't hold back his tears.

During a task, everyone had to write down a secret which no one knew of. At that time, Devoleena revealed something that was too personal for her and her family. She shared with the housemates that her mother suffers from a mental illness. After sharing this, she broke down in tears.

