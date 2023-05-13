Aww! Zaid Darbar shares the first picture of his and Gauahar Khan’s baby boy, and writes an emotional post! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the entertainment space right now. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She has since appeared in multiple films. Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss Season 7, and she went on to become the winner of the show.

Since then, she has gone on to do many fantastic series and movies like Parchhayee, Taandav, Bestseller, and Salt City. Now Gauahar was seen playing the role of a tough cop who uncovered the truth of the medical exam scam in India.

Gauahar Khan met and fell in love with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The two got married in a wonderful ceremony, and fans of the two adore the couple.

The two often take to social media to share their upcoming projects, updates about life, general fun reels, and more.

The two have become parents to a little boy and they had taken to Instagram to share the announcement since then fans had been waiting to see the first glimpse of the baby boy and fans did not have to wait long because Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to share his happiness and a little glimpse of his son, on Instagram but he did not reveal the face.

He also wrote a small text of gratitude which said, “I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel “ he then went on to thank the people as well for their good wishes.

Fans, colleagues, and friends from the industry have taken to their posts to shower their blessings on the couple. This is indeed very joyous news, and TellyChakkar extends its hearty congratulations to the couple!

