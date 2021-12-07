Aww...Karan Kundrra seems to be SERIOUS about pursuing his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash outside the house; asks her, " Tu mujhe pasand to karti hai na?"

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejaswi Prakash are one of the most talked about celebrities in the Bigg Boss house.

While many thought that the two are faking their relationship, it seems that Karan is quite serious about pursuing the relationship further.

While sitting with Tejasswi during the day, Karan struck up a conversation about their relationship post the show. He questioned if she is serious about him and asked whether she plans to continue things with him later also or not. Karan asked Tejasswi if she genuinely likes him or not. He further questioned if her feelings for him will remain the same after the show or if there was any chance of some change.

“To mujhe pasand toh karti hai na?” he asked. Tejasswi was a little taken aback and asked why is he asking all of this out of the blue. Further, she went near him, kissed him and said, ‘Haan (Yes)’, while answering his question.

Responding to this, Karan shared that he just wants to be sure and have no doubts about anything. While talking further, he confessed that his feelings for Tejasswi are growing and his feelings for her are growing with every passing day.

