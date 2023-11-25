Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Emotional! Vandana makes it clear to Kunal that she only wants to give Tara the love she is craving, and is not interested in becoming his wife

Vandana will try to contact Tara to find out if he she got the letter and chikki that she sent for her. However when she is unable to contact Tara, Vandana will go over to her house and see Kunal telling Tara to stay away from Vandana, the latter is heartbroken.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. 

Vandana will try to contact Tara to find out if he she got the letter and chikki that she sent for her.

However when she is unable to contact Tara, Vandana will go over to her house and see Kunal telling Tara to stay away from Vandana, the latter is heartbroken.

Later when Vandana, Tara and Vedika are speaking, Kunal barges in and shouts at Vandana for trying to use his daughter to get to him and become his wife.

However, Vandana will tell Kunal that Tara is hungry for his love and being a businessman, he has forgotten that his daughter also needs love and not just material things. 

She will make it clear that she is only his employee and she wants nothing more than to give Tara love.

Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
