BABIES DAY OUT! Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are the cutest babies from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent. Jannat and Shivangi are seen chilling and having a fun time together. They are seen signing a song and dancing to the tunes and are seen having lots of fun and masti.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 11:47
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from your favourite show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

After returning from Cape Town, these two gorgeous ladies are setting major BFF Goals, now they are out for a shopping spree and day out where Jannat reveals that Shivangi is still a kid as she is sitting on the kid's train ride to which Shivangi reveals that she didn't want her bestie Jannat to sit in the train alone and that's how these babies accompanied each other for a fun ride, check it out: 

Well, there is no doubt that the two are very strong contestants and they have the potential to reach the finale.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

