Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram aka Nakuul Mehta shares a SPECIAL message for the Fans

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We know how much you’ll adore RaYa aka your favorite Ram and Priya. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show is currently following Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post shared by Nakuul Mehta and he is seen appreciating his fans and the love the show is receiving.

Nakuul was seen on the set and he talked about working night shifts and expressed immense gratitude for all the appreciation he is getting via social media for him and the show!

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show and the actors dedicate so much to the show!

Meanwhile on the show, Ram recently confessed his love for Lovely/Priya in front of everyone and this came as a shock.

Priya was in doubt about Ram having retrieved his memories and after he was goaded by Krish, he somehow confessed that he loves Priya and Pihu, revealing that he remembers everything.

Soon, Ram and the entire family go through a confrontation and Vedika, Shubham and Nandini try to justify their past actions. Shubham in a way turns against Nandini and tries to get another chance from Ram, claiming to have changed.

