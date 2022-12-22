Looks like the Stars of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have secret nicknames for each other, help us decode?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We know how much you’ll adore RaYa aka your favorite Ram and Priya. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show is currently following Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post shared by Nakuul Mehta and he is seen with the beauties Disha Parmar and Alefia Kapadia.

Now, Nakuul captioned the post as, “When Palak met Baingan & Kaduu”

Check it out!

Our guesses are that since Nakuul himself is dressed in an emerald green suit, he called himself Palak and we can see a hint of purple on Disha so maybe she is Baingan, inevitably Alefia being Kaddu here in this pic.

Now we know Nakuul has a witty personality and we can’t be sure as to how these nicknames came into being!

What do you guys think?

Do you support our guesses or do you have a different theory here?

Whatever that is….

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Lovely/Priya attends Ram’s mother’s barsi and Ram is grateful for her presence. Vedika however, is highly irked by this as she is being sidelined.

During the puja, Priya falls unconscious and Ram frets over and takes care of her and in that haste, even confesses his love for her in front of everyone. Nandini states so that was the reason why Ram rejected Vedika and Ram too confesses that he didn’t know when it happened that he started having those feelings for Lovely.

Further in the next episode, Ram finally confessed when goaded by Krish that he loves Priya and Pihu, thus breaking out of his ruse of memory loss.

