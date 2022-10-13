Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WHOA! Here is Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Disha Parmar aka Priya’s plan for Karwa Chauth
Nakuul and Disha are one of the most loved on-screen couples. Here are their plsns for the festival of Karwa Chauth.
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are one of the highly loved on-screen couples. They are currently playing Ram and Priya on Sony Tv’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their chemistry is winning hearts and the fans shower a lot of love for the two.
The two have been keeping super busy with the hectic shoot for the show. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, they shared their plans for the festival. But it looks like both have something in common.
While Nakuul doesn’t celebrate the festival, Disha is busy shooting.
Check out their stories here:
Nakul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.
Parmar married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14.
The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been doing well. It has been gaining immense love and appreciation.
