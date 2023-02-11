BARC Ratings: Anupamaa falls to the third position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hits the first slot again; TMD enters top 2 shows; Bigg Boss sees a huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by TMD, Anupama, Pandya Store and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

The week for a change Anupamaa slips down to the third position, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the first position followed by Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Bhgaya Lakshmi enters the top ten shows; Bigg Boss sees a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a major down fall and takes the 15th spot. Chand Jalne Laga enters the top twenty shows along with Rab Sae Hai Dua.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Teri Meri Doriyaann, Anupamaa, Pandya Store and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.4

2. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

3. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.6

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.6

8. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.6

9. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.6

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

11. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

12. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.4

14. Bigg Boss Seaosn 17 ( COLORS) : 1.4

15. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.3

16. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

17. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Chand Jalne Laga ( COLORS) : 1.2

19. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.2

20. Rabb Se Hai Dua ( Zee TV) : 1.2

