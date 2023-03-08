BARC Ratings! Imlie sees a huge fall in TRPs out of Top five shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRPs; Khatro Ke Khiladi sustains its position in top ten shows; Bhagya Lakshmi TRP's shoots up; TMKOC in top five shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by Y

This week Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings out of the top five shows, and Kumkum Bhagya sees a drop in ratings. As usual Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Faltu.
BARC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Whereas Kundali Bhagya and TMKOC see a jump in ratings. Bhagya Laxmi sees a shoot in TRPS. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi sustains its place in the top ten shows whereas India’s Best Dancer Season 3 enters the top twenty shows.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Faltu.

Check out the ratings for this week below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.6

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3.  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.9

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

9. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 (COLORS) : 1.7

10. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.5

13. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.5

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

16. Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) :

17. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

18. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

20. India’s Best Dancer Season 2 ( Sony Tv) : 1.2            

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.     

