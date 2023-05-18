BARC Ratings: YRKKK takes the second positon; Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump; Imlie enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKK, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhgaya see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a drop in ratings as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes up the second position whereas Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops down to third.

Imlie enters top five and Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten.

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

11. . Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

12. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

14.Naagin 6/ Bekaboo Mahasangam : 1.3

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

17. Dharampatni ( Colors): 1.1

18. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

19. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony TV) : 1.1

20. Chashni ( Star Plus) : 0.9

