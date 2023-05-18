BARC Ratings: YRKKK takes the second positon; Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump; Imlie enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKK, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the second position whereas Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops down to third. Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhgaya see a huge drop in TRP ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 16:20
BARC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhgaya see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a drop in ratings as well. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes up the second position whereas Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops down to third. 

Imlie enters top five and Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten. 

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.8

2Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

11. . Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

12. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

14.Naagin 6/ Bekaboo Mahasangam : 1.3

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

17. Dharampatni  ( Colors): 1.1

18. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

19. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony TV) : 1.1

20. Chashni ( Star Plus) : 0.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

 


 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s look from the promo shoot of the show
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI: Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son Harjinder Singh is making his debut into the OTT universe with 'Inspector...
Shocking! Mom to be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes
MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Faltu: Shocking! Tanisha brings a new storm in Mittal house
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Rebellious! Angad not okay with Sahiba in the room, Sahiba becomes a challenge for adjusting
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
BARC Ratings: YRKKK takes the second positon; Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump; Imlie enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKK, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Recent Stories
netizens trolls Urvashi Rautela
Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
AMAZING! Meet Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma's NEW FRIEND on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Paras Kalnawat
MUST READ! Here’s how you can QUALIFY to become Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat’s DULHANIYA
Paras Kalnawat
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat says “80% of the cast of Anupama would leave if they got the chance”, says he took the risk! Read for Full Story!
Anupama
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!
Krushna Abhishek
Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek hints on Sunil Grover returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, read on to know more
Will also don the hat of a Special Judge
BIG SCOOP! Karanvir Bohra opens up about his role in Kiss Ishq N Konnections, says, “Will also don the hat of a Special Judge…”