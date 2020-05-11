Barun Sobti has never done THIS thing while shooting

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is one such name of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. The actor is popularly known for his role Arnav Singh Raizada in Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon where he starred opposite Sanaya Irani.

Barun and Sanaya's pair became a huge but the actor also all the thunder with his handsomeness and exceptional performance.

The actor is still a hot favourite among the viewers for his dashing looks and charming personality.

We all know celebs have to go through a lot of things before they present themselves on the screen. From taking care of their looks to their styling, celebs take a lot of efforts to look their best on-screen.

While Barun's style has always been on point, there is one thing which Barun has always avoided doing no matter. And it is makeup. Yes, you heard it right!

Barun has never ever done makeup till date for any of his shoots.

No wonder, the actor is always looking fresh and handsome even without makeup and doesn't need to do anything.

We are sure you must be surprised to know this unknown fact of Barun.

