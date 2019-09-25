News

Batla House to stream on Amazon Prime video on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Batla House, which released on Independence Day, got a good response from the audience and critics. The movie was based on a real-life encounter that happened in Delhi, and the case is still on in the courts today.

The movie saw John Abraham in a pivotal role, and the actor did a fab job by essaying the character of ACP Sanjay Kumar. The movie clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, but luckily, both the movies did well at the box office.

The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11th October 2019. It's now a trend for films to steam on OTT platforms a few months after their theatrical release.

Well, this is certainly great news for all you John fans!

